REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Arnold woman drowned after being pulled under the water while kayaking in Reynolds County Saturday.
Vanessa Gutierrez, 44, was kayaking along the Black River at the smiley face take out when she struck a submerged log and was ejected from watercraft around 5:50 p.m., according to the Missouri state Highway Patrol.
After being ejected, Gutierrez reportedly became lodged against the submerged log and was pulled under the water. She was pronounced dead about three hours later, authorities said.
