ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Texans will now have the pleasure of dining on a tasty dish from a local family-owned restaurant and bar.
Three delicious frozen pizza flavors from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria will hit the selves of Central Market and HEB stores in Texas. The husband-and-wife owners Ted and Katie Collins said this is the first step in growing the company out of state but not the last. After sending their first orders to HEB, they received news to keep the pies coming. The success wasn’t overnight, the couple explained it took a six-month journey.
“When the pandemic hit and our dining rooms were shut down, we prototyped a frozen pizza and an e-commerce site and launched frozen within 48 hours,” the business described. “Over the year we made over 200,000 frozen pizzas in our restaurant’s kitchens and dining room.”
Last week, the grand opening of Katie’s Frozen Pizza Headquarters, a new facility where the handmade frozen goodies can be shipped across the country, was held. Before construction was finished, the business was running a frozen pizza factory out of two 3,000 square foot restaurants while cranking out local customers’ pickup and curbside orders simultaneously.
Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria has two locations in Rock Hill and Town &Country but you can grab a frozen pizza at any Dierbergs locations across St. Louis.
