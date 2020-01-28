LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence Memorial Hospital has a patient currently being held in isolation who may have coronavirus.
The hospital says the patient recently entered the United States from Wuhan, China, and showed symptoms of a respiratory illness.
Procedures are underway to treat the patient while minimizing exposure. These procedures, the hospital says, include placing the patient in isolation in a room specially designed for infection prevention.
Test results won’t be available for a number of days.
Lawrence Memorial Hospital says they will advise the public if the CDC confirms or determines this patient is not infected with the coronavirus.
Due to the safety precautions in place, the hospital will remain open to patients and the community.
“As in all cases like this, LMH Health works closely with the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department to ensure we are appropriately prepared,” said Russ Johnson, Lawrence Memorial Hospital president and CEO. “Our initial role was one of surveillance—as the outbreak became apparent, we placed health alerts throughout the hospital and clinics regarding potential exposure in an effort to increase awareness of possible symptoms among travelers from China. Now, our efforts are focused on caring for this patient as we await test results.”
Symptoms of novel coronavirus include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever.
“We invest substantial time and energy ensuring we are prepared to handle public health concerns in concert with our partners at the local, state and federal level,” said Dr. Christopher Penn, Lawrence Memorial Hospital’s board certified physician in infectious disease and internal medicine. “The processes we have in place are intended to keep our providers and community safe, while providing the very best care to those who need us most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.