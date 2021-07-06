EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Kansas man who was part of a country-spanning drug distribution network that operated in East St. Louis was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison Tuesday.
Lloyd Parker, 32, pled guilty in March to charges related to distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine, in an operation that was active in Los Angeles, Memphis, Houston and East St. Louis, among other cities.
According to federal officials, Parker was part of the network from 2014-2018 and was responsible for the acquisition and/or distribution of more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilograms of cocaine.
He was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison, and will be on supervision once released.
