CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks on Memorial Day.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old William Gordon-Price was swimming in the water when he went under and didn’t resurface around 4:45 p.m. He was reportedly driving a 2014 Sweetwater Pontoon before getting in the water.
The Overland Park, Kansas man’s death is the first boating fatality of the year for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop F.
