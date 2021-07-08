ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Kansas City teen has created a device that could prevent hot car deaths.
Roughly 30 infants are killed every year in the U.S. because they're left in a hot car. Kelly Ann Greene invented and patented a black box that she says monitors how a baby is doing and can even detect if the baby is going into a heatstroke.
It can then send alerts to parents or police if there's an issue. This whole invention started as a class project, but now it could have a much bugger impact.
"I hope to get this developed into something that could be used in a real car and could save a child's life," Greene said.
She says her next step is to get on Shark Tank to promote the idea and get the funds to mass produce it.
