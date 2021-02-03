KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new task force in Kansas City, Missouri, will seek to ensure that Black and Hispanic residents have equal opportunities to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
Mayor Quinton Lucas on Wednesday announced formation of Kansas City's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. Lucas says the rate of Hispanic residents in the city dying from the coronavirus is nearly three times that of white residents.
St. Louis County's health department, meanwhile, has begun an outreach campaign to push for vaccinations in north St. Louis County, the part of the county with the highest percentage of Black residents.
Missouri remains among the worst states in terms of vaccination rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.