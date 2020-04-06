KANSAS CITY (KMOV.com/ KCTV) -- Currently, New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic and a Missouri nurse is answering the call for help.
"The things that are killing people is respiratory failure and that's my specialty," nurse Lisa Nelson said.
Nelson will be part of 575 medical specialists that will fly to the Empire State to help the most critically ill coronavirus patients.
"I'm more worried about the stress the hard work the long days and the toll it will have on me emotionally and physically while i'm there,"" she said. "I hate to call myself a hero, my husband keeps telling me that I am, it's tough to believe it, but I am proud of what I'm doing."
Nelson says her family is very nervous but supportive of her decision.
