ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- In an effort to get Kansas City, St. Louis and state agencies on the same page, Missouri Gov. Parson, Kansas City mayor Sly James and St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson toured the city together.
The group kicked off their tour by visiting low-income apartments in north St. Louis aimed to help end chronic homelessness.
The tour included a stop at a facility under construction site that will provide a work space for inventors and artisans.
"We want to bring more people like us to Delmar... artisans, crafters and makers to this section of Delmar and the city and hopefully stimulate not only the business corridor on Delmar," said Doug Auer of Third Degree Glass Factory. "The residential areas to the north and the south."
Friday afternoon, the trio also toured Ranken Technical College.
During the tour, Parson said he believes the most important issues in Missouri are infrastructure and workforce development.
"We are behind in workforce development. There's no other way to sugarcoat that. We have not done a good job making sure our workforce is ready and for the future to succeed we need more men and young women like you in the back of the room to get qualified for the workforce", said Parson.
Officials told News 4 that the trip will visit rural Missouri and meet with leaders in small towns.
