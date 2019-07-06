KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man has been found shot to death inside a vehicle at an apartment complex on the city's east side.
Police say officers were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting after a security employee found the man inside the vehicle. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
No arrests had been reported by midafternoon Saturday, and police were asking for information from the public on the homicide.
