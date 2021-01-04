O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) -- A 32-year-old assistant prosecutor in the Kansas City area has died from the coronavirus.
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said on Twitter that JoEllen Engelbart died Saturday.
Engelbart is among 5,562 Missourians who have died from COVID-19. The state passed the 400,000 mark in confirmed cases over the weekend, and added another 1,196 cases Monday, bringing the total to 402,957.
No new deaths were reported Monday. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said Monday's numbers may have been affected by limited reporting from counties due to the New Year's holiday. She expects more reliable data on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.