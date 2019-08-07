ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday, Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Co. introduced its 25th Anniversary Blend to benefit the community in partnership with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
The company is celebrating a quarter century in business by establishing a foundation to give back to the community, and the first charitable partner will be Missouri Baptist Medical Center’s stroke program.
Kaldi’s set a goal to raise $25,000 by selling 25,000 bags of the 25th Anniversary Blend. $1 for every bag sold will be donated to the cause.
The coffee will be available at Kaldi’s 10 St. Louis cafes this Saturday as well as grocery stores, including Schnucks, next week. The blend will be available until the end of the year.
To learn more about the 25th Anniversary Blend’s charitable contribution, visit this link
