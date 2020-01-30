ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kaldi's Coffee plans to share its coffee knowledge more than 7,000 miles away by opening a new cafe at a women’s college in Rwanda.
A group from Kaldi's has been spending time at Akilah Institute to teach students about the coffee and tea industries and creating new career opportunities for them.
And much like their store in Columbia, Missouri, they plan to open a store in Rwanda that will be run by students to give them real world business experience.
The cafe could open by the end of the year.
The Akilah Institute says a cafe like this will provide invaluable experience to its students.
