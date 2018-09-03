FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Maybe if we had just followed the lead of Kaepernick, who had hoped the simple act of taking a knee during a song _ OK, the national anthem _ would make us all more aware and understanding of some of the serious problems plaguing this country. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)