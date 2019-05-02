BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- If you bought a lotto ticket in the Metro East recently, you might be a winner!
A gas station in Belleville sold a $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Wednesday's evening drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on 1800 Lebanon Ave and the winning numbers are 4, 9, 15, 28, and 34.
The Illinois Lottery urges the winner to sign the back of the ticket and visit one of the lottery's five prize centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.