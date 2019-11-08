Jail prison cell generic
Hans Neleman/Getty Images

TROY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a man who died after a suicide attempt at an eastern Missouri jail has settled a lawsuit for $300,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a federal judge approved the settlement Thursday. The suit says Mark Jaconski told a Lincoln County corrections officer that he was bipolar and schizophrenic after his June 2015 arrest on outstanding traffic warrants. The suit says his mother, Monica Brown, also left voicemails to let officials know her son had prescribed medications for his mental health issues.

After two days in jail, a municipal judge authorized his release. But Jaconski was placed in an isolation cell that day after saying that he needed his medication and was going to hurt himself. A short time later, he attempted to hang himself and died seven months later.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.