COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Oregon man was arrested after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for a traffic stop.
45 pounds of marijuana along with ecstasy and other pills were seized, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says.
The marijuana was found inside a suitcase and inside plastic totes.
The man was stopped for speeding and lane violations on I-70 in Cooper County Tuesday morning.
With K9 Rony's help, they discovered the hidden narcotics in the vehicle.
