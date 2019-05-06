CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV.com)- The reward for a missing pregnant postal worker increased to $46,000.
Kierra Coles was three month pregnant at the time she went missing in October 2018. Surveillance shows she was last seen leaving her apartment in uniform on Oct. 2, 2018 walking passed her car.
The US Postal Service said Coles called into work the day she went missing and hasn't been seen since.
The family urges anyone with information to break the code of silence and call 1-800-UTELLUS (1-800-883-5587).
