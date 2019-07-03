ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in two states are searching for a man and woman on child abuse and neglect charges.
The Altus, Oklahoma Police Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's US Marshals Task Force are looking for 27-year-old Hakim Mustafa Moore and 29-year-old Robin Alexander.
The US Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Moore and Alexander.
A warrant was issued for Moore and Alexander after they failed to appear on three counts of child abuse, one county of child neglect and one count of enabling child neglect.
Investigators say the pair fled to St. Louis to hide from police.
Moore and Alexander have five children together. Three children are currently in the State of Oklahoma's custody. The children are currently in critical condition, police say.
The fourth child was found dead and the fifth child was born in a hotel room and is currently undocumented. Police said the fifth child hasn't been located.
Anyone with any information on their location is asked to call 9-1-1, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
