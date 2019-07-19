KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Kirkwood are reminding people to be vigilant of their purses while out shopping after a woman’s credit card was stolen.
Officers said someone was distracted by one person while another went into the purse and stole a credit card. The culprits then racked up $6,000 worth of purchases, according to police.
Authorities are warning shoppers to make sure their purse is always closed or zipped and to secure it to the shopping cart. They also suggest not walking away from the cart and leaving the purse unattended.
