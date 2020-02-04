ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- What was once a high-dollar home with a spectacular view is now a problem property in the Metro East.
The outside of a home on Shelly Street near Great River Road in Alton is littered with debris and graffiti, with the interior destroyed as well.
Neighbors say the home is a hot spot for kids and a danger to the community.
In a little more than ten years it went from an asking price of nearly $365,000 to being basically worthless and a burden to the city.
Larry Snopek has lived up the hill for 16 years.
The home is on a bluff and used to boast a beautiful view of the river, but nearly 10 years ago the hillside gave way.
The road is crumbling and there's a 70 foot cliff yards from the house.
“Somebody goes over the cliffs there, whatever, you're probably not gonna be walking away from it,” Snopek said.
And because the abandoned home draws young people as a hangout spot, neighbors are worried.
“I'm getting tired of calling the police every other day and taking the police officer's time for coming here and then they run and by the time police are here, they’ve disappeared,” said Reza Norooz.
The house is one of 160 on a list that the city would like to demolish, but tracking down property owners is an ongoing problem. Several are out-of-state.
“Most of the letters come back from the properties undeliverable, so we get no response from the property owner,” said Alton’s director of building and zoning Terry Buhs.
The city then needs a court order, and even then, an average demolition costs about $10,000.
The home in question on Shelly will probably cost at least triple that.
“We’d probably have to create a road to get equipment up to the site to demolish the property,” Buhs said.
But the property is basically worthless.
“As far as that ever being a viable option for anybody to build down there don't think that's ever gonna happen again,” Snopek said.
If there are no delays and this case continues to move through the courts, crews could begin to demolish this house in about seven months.
