ST.PETERS,Mo.(KMOV.com) -- K-9 Fit Club welcomes dog lovers and their four-legged friends to get in shape.
Dog owners and their pets can register for a number of classes in a pet friendly environment. The K-9 Fit Club has special offers where new clients get unlimited classes for $60 during their first month.
The club is on 4871 Mexico Road in St. Peters, Missouri. To get a daily schedule of classes offered visitk9fitclub.com.
