ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- JW Aluminum announced it will close its St. Louis plant at the end of May. The closure affects 190 people.
JW Aluminum cited unfair trade practices from China as the reason why they will close on May 30.
When JW Aluminum acquired the plant in 2004, China represented less than 1% of the total aluminum market, according to the company, and now they’ve grown to represent almost a quarter of the market.
"This outcome is one we all worked diligently to prevent. However, even with multiple tariffs and duties now in place, it hasn't been enough to overcome the devastating effects of China's market-distorting behavior," CEO Lee McCarter said.
McCarter called closing the St. Louis plant a difficult decision.
"We understand the impact this will have on our teammates and their families. We will support all of our teammates through this difficult time and are working to provide the best possible result under these unfortunate circumstances,” McCarter said.
JW Aluminum’s other locations include Mount Holly, South Carolina, Russellville, Arkansas, and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
