HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after a break-in at a Hazelwood car dealership overnight.
Officers arrived to the Bommarito Toyota on Dunn Road after a burglary alarm was triggered around 3 a.m. on Christmas. Once officers arrived, a car attempted to speed off but crashed into the rear of the building.
While an officer tried to arrest one of the suspects, a struggle ensued. The suspect was able to run away and escape.
Police said keys were found at the back of the building where the would-be robbers were trying to steal the cars.
Hours later, two juveniles were taken into custody near the Apache Apartments.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
