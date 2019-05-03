UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two juveniles sustained minor injuries after an overnight incident involving officers firing shots in University City.
Police said they were called to an alleyway in the 6500 block of Crest shortly after 1:10 a.m. Friday for a suspicious vehicle parked near the caller’s yard. The responding officers attempted to contact the vehicle’s occupants, at which time the SUV drove away and nearly struck the officers, forcing them to dive out of harm’s way.
After diving, the officers fired shots at the vehicle and the driver revved the SUV’s engine and headed towards two more officers who were on the east side of the suspect vehicle. The SUV then hit several yard structures and a fence before becoming wedged and stopping, according to police.
Officers then reportedly used ballistic shields for cover to arrest the SUV’s suspects following multiple attempts to talk to the juveniles to surrender and leave the vehicle.
Two of the vehicle’s suspects were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released, University City police said. Authorities report that one of the SUV’s suspects was wanted for assault first out of St. Louis City. In addition, suspected drugs and two stolen guns were found inside the SUV.
The juveniles were transferred to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center and charges are pending.
One juvenile suspect sustained a minor injury to the heel.
No serious injuries were reported.
Anyone with information pertaining to the ongoing investigation is urged to call 314-725-2211.
