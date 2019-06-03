CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Three juveniles were taken in custody after police said they were seen removing sandbags from floodgates.
Cahokia Police Department arrested the juveniles over the weekend, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
The juveniles were seen removing the sandbags from the floodgates on Water Street and throwing them into the river.
The National Guard assisted with the arrests.
Anyone seeing anything suspicious of criminal near or on levees is urged to contact the police immediately.
