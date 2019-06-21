ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three young suspects were taken into custody following a police pursuit for their alleged involvement in two armed robberies Thursday morning.
At 10:56 a.m., officers received a call about a “hold up” at the corner of Laurel St. and Washington Blvd in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. Three suspects, aged 12, 14 and 16, exited a silver vehicle and approached a 42-year old woman, demanding her to hand over her purse at gunpoint, to which the victim complied.
A few minutes later, around 11:00 a.m., officers received another call for a “Hold Up” in the 1200 block of Hodiamont in which the same suspects robbed a 47-year old man of his 2011 Mazda CX7 at gunpoint. Two of the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and fled, followed by the aforementioned silver vehicle occupied by the remaining suspect. Neither victim was hurt.
Additional officers located the stolen vehicle being followed by the silver vehicle near Natural Bridge and Goodfellow. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled the scene and escaped, police said.
An hour later, the stolen vehicle was again located near Dr. Martin Luther King and Goodfellow, occupied by all three suspects. After a brief chase, the vehicle hit a light fixture near Delmar and Goodfellow, and all three suspects fled on foot. They were arrested and taken into custody, with a semi-automatic firearm and three BB guns found in the vehicle.
The suspects' names have not been released because of their ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.