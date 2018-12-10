ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple police departments were involved in an overnight chase between St. Louis County and City.
Police told News 4 the vehicle officers were chasing was carjacked in the city on Sunday. A license plate reader helped officers find the vehicle.
After the vehicle was found, officers chased it from the county, into the city and then back into the county. The chase ended when the carjacked vehicle hit a guardrail at Bellefontaine Road and Interstate 270.
Three juveniles and one adult were inside the vehicle. All four were taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
