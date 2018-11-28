FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two juvenile suspects are in custody after Ferguson police found a stolen car overnight.

According to police, when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it kept driving, during which it hit two other cars at Lucas and Hunt and West Florissant around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Ferguson police told News 4 they were not pursuing the vehicle at the time it crashed.

Stolen car crash in Ferguson

Scene of crash at Lucas & Hunt and West Florissant Tuesday night.

One of the suspects and at least two people from a vehicle hit by the suspects’ car were taken to area hospitals. The extent of the injuries sustained has not been released.

No other information has not been released.

