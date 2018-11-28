FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two juvenile suspects are in custody after Ferguson police found a stolen car overnight.
According to police, when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it kept driving, during which it hit two other cars at Lucas and Hunt and West Florissant around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Ferguson police told News 4 they were not pursuing the vehicle at the time it crashed.
One of the suspects and at least two people from a vehicle hit by the suspects’ car were taken to area hospitals. The extent of the injuries sustained has not been released.
No other information has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.