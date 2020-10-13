MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of southbound Interstate 270 were reopened after a person was struck and killed early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened near Olive around 6:30 a.m. Officials said a driver called 911 call to report that a juvenile ran across the road and was hit by a car. They later died, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed.
All lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.
