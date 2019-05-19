JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A train struck and killed one juvenile, on a bridge in Hematite, Missouri Sunday afternoon, police say.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said five people were walking across a bridge near Highway P when a train hit one person. The four other individuals were able to jump off the bridge and sustained only minor injuries.
Police say Union Pacific Railroad is handling the investigation.
This is a developing story. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
