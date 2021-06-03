ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A juvenile was shot in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Selber Court around 1:45 a.m. Police told News 4 someone knocked at the door and when the boy went to answer it shots were fired through the door. He reportedly suffered a graze wound to his side.
News 4 saw the boy being walked to the ambulance with the assistance of paramedics following the shooting. No other information has been released.
