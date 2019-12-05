SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police say they have taken two persons of interest connected to a string of gas station robberies in the Metro East into custody.
The Belleville Police Department said it is possible that two robberies in their jurisdiction and two that occurred in Swansea were committed by the same suspects.
The first armed robbery occurred just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Casey’s on Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville. The second Belleville robbery occurred at the ZX on Carlyle Avenue shortly before midnight on Dec. 2.
The armed robbery on Dec. 2 reportedly occurred minutes after two gas stations in Swansea were targeted. Police said those armed robberies occurred at the ZX at 2400 N. Illinois Street and at the Hucks at 4590 N. Illinois Street.
In all four robberies, the suspect showed a gun and demanded cash from the register. Police in Swansea said the suspect got away with a small amount of cash during the armed robberies.
The Swansea Police Department released surveillance images showing a suspect. In their release, officers asked people to pay particular attention to the suspect's shoes, hoodie, handkerchief and his "short nature."
While Belleville police believe the four robberies are connected, officers said there is currently no evidence that suggests the cases are related to recent business robberies in West Belleville.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212, Swansea detectives at 618-233-8114 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The persons of interest, who are juveniles, were located in Missouri committing other crimes and were taken into custody. Charges have yet to be filed.
No other information has been released.
