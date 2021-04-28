ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A juvenile was shot in north St. Louis City Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the juvenile showed up at a hospital after getting shot in the leg in the 4600 black of Labadie Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m.
The gender and age of the victim remain unknown. No other information was released.
