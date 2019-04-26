DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad have arrested a juvenile after a teenager died from a gunshot wound in north St. Louis County Sunday night.
15-year-old Curtis Marshall, of Dellwood, was killed due to a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.
According to the Major Case Squad, a juvenile male was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering.
The juvenile remains in custody with the St. Louis County Family Court.
Officers from the North County Police Cooperative were called to the 1700 block of Cargill Drive around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.
A 2015 Nissan Altima that was involved in the shooting was recovered in the 2700 block of Chapel View Drive in Florissant. It was previously stolen from the Bellefonaine Neighbors area.
Life-saving efforts were done at the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital. Police said the victim was unable to be revived.
"That's sad and pitiful," said Robin Wesley, who lives nearby.
Anyone with information could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward from CrimeStoppers. To report information, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
