PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 39-year-old was shot and killed while standing on the sidewalk during a drive-by shooting in Pine Lawn Wednesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., 39-year-old Christopher Chaney was standing in the 3800 block of Jennings Station Road when someone inside a grey Chrysler 300 started shooting at him before speeding off. He was shot several times in the stomach.
Paramedics took Chaney to the hospital where he died. Later that day, detectives found a juvenile linked to the murder in the 10000 block of Dorothy Lane in Riverview along with the Chrysler and several guns. He was taken into custody.
Investigators believe Chaney and the suspect knew each other.
