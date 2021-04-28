FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday after an armed carjacking in north St. Louis County.
Officials with the Ferguson Police Department said the carjacking at gunpoint happened on Cady Drive in Calverton Park just north of Ferguson at noon. A Ferguson officer saw the car, a gray Volkswagen, later in the 1300 block of Land Drive in Ferguson.
The officer attempted a traffic stop but the suspect sped away. The officer initiated a pursuit. At some point, police said a passenger in the fleeing car jumped out of it and ran on foot. The officer kept going on until the Volkswagen made a turn and hit another uninvolved car in the area of West Florissant Road and Pershall Road.
The car came to a stop and the suspect, a juvenile, was arrested on the scene with no further incident. Police said someone in the uninvolved car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No other information was released.
