ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Two people including a child were seriously injured in a crash on eastbound Interstate 64 near the Central West End overnight
The crash happened on the highway at Kingshighway just before 10:45 p.m.
Police said one adult and a juvenile were critically injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The highway was shut down for several hours while an accident reconstruction team investigated.
