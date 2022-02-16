You have permission to edit this article.
Juvenile hospitalized after being gunned down in South City

A shooting in South City left a juvenile wounded late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, a young boy was shot several times in the 1500 block of Hickory Street near Lafayette Park.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. 

