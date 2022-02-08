ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- During the pandemic, staff from the Juvenile Detention Services quarantined with kids who had tested positive for COVID 19 to keep them safe.
Like most other institutions, the pandemic found its way through the detention center’s doors. Kids who are housed there for months at a time were eventually getting infected with the virus.
“Since we had kids who tested positive who had been detained for months, it had to be from staff coming and going,” Director of Juvenile Detentions Services in St. Louis County Kellie Landaker said. “I wondered if we could slow down the traffic to an almost stop, would spread the stop as well.”
Landaker came up with an idea that could stop the spread of the virus in the detention center.
“We started inquiring if we could get enough people to live in for 14 days … I consulted with health department officials and other detention centers,” Landaker said. “No one was doing it but it could work.”
At the end of April 2020, the shelter team stayed in the detention center with the kids and bonded with them for 14 days. When the two weeks were up, the kids were cleared from COVID-19, and the spread stopped.
When Omicron came around at the end of 2021, Landaker repeated the same plan.
“The plan for Shelter in Place 2 came together quickly,” Landaker said. “We had more kids this time so we would need more than 10.”
Eighteen members from the shelter team came together and stayed in with the kids on Jan. 5. They stayed inside the center for seven days, since isolation had been shortened, and the kids were cleared again.
“As the director, the ‘thing’ that I love the most is the magic, the stuff no one can see,” Landaker said. “Hearing staff ask each other if they slept well, cooking for each other, sharing resources, everyone brought extra food and supplies just in case someone needed anything, and they have.”
