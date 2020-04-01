ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Sorry Biebs fans! Justin Bieber's concert in St. Louis has been postponed following coronavirus concerns.
Bieber was scheduled to perform at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis on July 13 as part of the Changes tour that include numerous cities in the United States and Canada.
The Enterprise Center said all 2020 tour dates will be rescheduled and those dates will be announced at a later time.
