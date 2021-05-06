ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Justin Bieber has once again rescheduled his tour initially planned for 2020.
The tour was to kick off this summer, but because of COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, it was moved to 2022.
The two-time Grammy winner will play at the Enterprise Center on April 25. 2022.
Tickets for the Justice World Tour are already for sale, click here for more.
Justice World Tour 2022 presented by @tmobile https://t.co/AcBtIUse3H pic.twitter.com/eTvXJbNw6M— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 6, 2021
