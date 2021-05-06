Justin Bieber In Concert - Atlanta

Justin Bieber performs during the Triller Fight Club Night at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

 (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Justin Bieber has once again rescheduled his tour initially planned for 2020.

The tour was to kick off this summer, but because of COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, it was moved to 2022.

The two-time Grammy winner will play at the Enterprise Center on April 25. 2022.

Tickets for the Justice World Tour are already for sale, click here for more.

 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.