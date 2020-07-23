ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Good news for Bieber fans!
Justin Bieber's Changes tour that was postponed due to the coronavirus has been rescheduled for 2021.
Bieber was originally scheduled to perform at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis on July 13 that included numerous cities in the United States and Canada.
Bieber is scheduled to hit the stage in St. Louis on July 25, 2021.
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m.
