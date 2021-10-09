Suspect arrested, charged in North St. Louis County quadruple homicide case

Ja'Vonne Dupree is charged with the murder of four people last August. (Credit: St. Louis Police)

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After hours of deliberating, a jury found a 24-year-old man guilty of killing four people, including a 10-year-old boy, in north St. Louis County in 2017.

Homicide victims remembered at annual candlelight service

Patricia Steward, 56, Joseph Corley, 20, Deandre Kelley Jr., 18, and 10-year-old Terrence Dehart were shot and killed in North County on August 24. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

Ja’Vonne Dupree, 24, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and other felony charges just before midnight Friday. On Aug. 24, 2017, police found the bodies of 56-year-old Patricia Steward, 20-year-old Joseph Corley, 18-year-old Deandre Kelley Jr., and 10-year-old Terrence Dehart inside a home in Glasgow Village during a welfare check. All four victims were shot to death.

Murder-suicide ruled out after 4 people, including 10-year-old, found dead inside STL County home

"It's just as grisly as you'd probably imagine it to be," Benjamin Granda with St. Louis County Police said describing the scene in 2017.

During the trial, family members of the victims testified that Dupree was homeless and taken in by the “matriarch of the family, a hip-hop producer who worked with Dupree as a rapper.” The 24-year-old fatally shot them after being kicked out of their home. Immediately after the shooting, Dupree picked up all the shell casing before stealing various electronics, clothes, shoes, and a car.

He was arrested four months later in Columbia, Mo. Investigators discovered the 24-year-old boasted about committing the crimes, revealing details not known to the public, on social media afterwards.

“The unimaginable suffering of an amazing and loving family does not end with these guilty verdicts, but at least they know that justice has been served and that they were intimately involved in the success of this investigation and prosecution,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

