WASHINGTON (APKMOV.com) — The Justice Department says it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.
The department says five inmates will be executed, starting in December.
Among those scheduled to be executed is Wesley Ira Purkey who reportedly violently raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl and bludgeoned an 80-year-old woman with polio to death. In 2003, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found Purkey guilty of kidnapping a child resulting in the child's death. He was sentenced to death and his execution is scheduled to take place on Dec. 13, 2019.
In 2014, President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. That review resulted in what effectively was a freeze on executions.
The department says the Bureau of Prisons has completed the review and the executions can continue.
