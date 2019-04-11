(CNN) -- The Justice Department is soon expected to announce charges against Julian Assange and the cause for a US extradition request, a US official says.
A lawyer for Assange said the charges related to conspiracy date back to a 2010 release of stolen diplomatic documents by Chelsea Manning.
Signs that the US was moving on the case emerged in recent weeks when prosecutors subpoenaed Manning to testify before a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia. She remains detained because she has refused to testify.
