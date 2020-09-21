MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Some local courthouses are slowly opening again, testing the waters of holding jury trials in criminal cases amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
Almost all criminal proceedings have been put on hold with courthouse doors closed.
Many serious cases, even murders, have been at total standstills; including the case against Timothy Banowetz.
Banowetz is charged with January's brutal murder of wealthy Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori, who investigators say died trying to protect his children.
For now, the case is largely on hold, as are others in Madison County, Illinois.
“We have people who want trials and cannot get them,” said Madison County Public Defender John Rekowski,
Rekowski said it's been extremely difficult to move cases forward during the pandemic, as they're taking extreme precautions to keep people from getting sick.
Another case on hold: the trial against the accused killer of Michael and Lois Ladd, the Edwardsville couple murdered in March, 2019.
“It’s a very challenging situation,” said Rekowski.
Rekowski can only talk to his clients online. Though they eventually worked out a system to make the meetings confidential, it's still clunky.
“I don't like it all for things like, I cannot show them a police report, because I am over here and they are over there and I can't show them a police report and I cannot hold it up to the screen and have them read it,” Rekowski said. “I can't get the doctors into the jail to do the psychiatric evaluations.”
Most of his cases have just been continued to dates way down the road.
“There is going to be this tsunami of cases because we are stacking them up,” Rekowski said.
“I think its tough. Victims have a right to get their day in court, too,” said Madison County Prosecutor Tom Gibbons. He says Monday is a good day, with the first jury trial set to get underway there.
“I think we have struck the right balance between safety and get the work done,” said Gibbons.
He says justice has delayed, but not denied.
“We appreciate the victims who are still waiting to get justice and we can't wait to get it for them,” Gibbons said.
