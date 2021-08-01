ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After two riots in less than a week, city officials are coming forward with short and long-term solutions for fixing ongoing problems inside the City Justice Center (CJC).

On Tuesday, several inmates were seen on surveillance footage sliding chairs around and throwing objects. They then blocked the security camera, but when that blockage was moved, an entire master control lock panel was destroyed.

On Thursday, News 4 spoke with a corrections officer inside who said the conditions were unsafe for both inmates and officers. Come Friday, yet another disturbance. This time resulting in guards spraying inmates with pepper spray. Saturday, city officials say they began moving inmates back to the Medium Security Institution (MSI), also known as the Workhouse. It's a plan the city's safety director says was a back up for some time.

"After that incident [Friday] and the subsequent incident early in the week we did a debriefing to determine the best course of action moving forward," Public Safety Director Dan Isom explained.

Isom says jail door locks are continuing to be manipulated by inmates who use toilet paper and toothpaste to prevent cell doors from closing and locking properly. Earlier this week, Isom told News 4 it was up to the corrections officers inside to check doors daily and make sure that manipulation wasn't happening. On Sunday, his response changed.

"We've done this evaluation and determined the CO's can't manage the debris being placed inside the locks. We're taking the steps to move detainees from that location to the annex pods at CJC," Isom said.

Those annex pods Isom mentioned are in a separate section of the Workhouse. Isom says those pods are in a newer section of the facility, yet the whole building was closed by Mayor Tishaura Jones' office back in June. Sunday, Isom admitted there are still lingering issues at the Workhouse and its annex, despite moving inmates back in there.

"In the pods, they have been updated but there are concerns with that as well, so the detainees try and do the same thing with the locks at the annex, but there are different mechanisms that allow us to potentially detect that a little bit more rapidly," Isom explained.

News 4 asked Isom why detainees could be moved back to that facility after it closed in June. He says himself and the mayor's administration are trying to make the best of two bad situations.

"Past administrations have not made the commitment to do a complete refresh of the CJC annex. We are committed as the admin to place the money in this facility to upgrade it to a point which it should be, which should have been done many years ago," Isom said.

Isom also mentioned additional funding being allocated to the CJC and Workhouse. He says he's not sure on exact numbers, but believes the funding will double. Some of that, coming from the COVID-19 relief funds of more than $500 million. It's a fix, Isom says, won't be done overnight.