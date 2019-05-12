O'FALLON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- An O'Fallon, Mo. man was arrested after fatally shooting his wife Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Casalon Parkway just before 8 p.m. where they found a 29-year-old Catherine Rhodes shot.
Emergency crews attempted to render aid to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She leaves three children behind.
Police arrested Jamal Rhodes, 32, shortly afterwards. He was charged with one count of first degree murder, armed criminal action, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records show Jamal Rhodes has a history of domestic violence and was behind bars for domestic assault charges in 2013.
Jamal Rhodes' Facebook page shows a married statues to Catherine Rhodes.
Neighbors told News 4 the Casalon Apartments complex is usually a quiet one.
"For something like this to happen, it's just unreal, just unreal," neighbor Joseph Fox said. "You just don't expect it here."
Fox said his son heard two people arguing before police rushed to the scene.
"He heard arguing and then he heard someone scream," Fox said. "But he didn't hear the actual gunshot though."
Jamal Rhodes is jailed in St. Charles County on a $500,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing but police said no other suspects are being sought at this time.
