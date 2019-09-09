SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Heather Stone says her life has been rearranged since being held at gunpoint on a quiet street in the Shaw neighborhood.
“Just incredibly terrifying, now I’m just worried at every noise,” said Stone.
Saturday night, she and her son were returning home from a movie. She says when she got out of her car, she saw a man walking down the sidewalk and another hiding behind a bush before the men assaulted her.
“The two men were coming at me, one had his gun drawn. They grabbed my arm, covered my mouth, pushed me against the door and demanded my purse,” said Stone.
After she called police, officers sent out a helicopter and police dogs to look for the suspects.
Stone says police found another woman’s purse at the end of the street. The day before, another woman was robbed of her purse.
“You know you’re in shock and it was very, very, scary,” she said.
News 4 found robberies with a weapon in the neighborhood have gone up from just six around at the same time in 2018 to 15 reported so far in 2019.
“It really doesn’t matter what neighborhood you live in,” Stone said.
However, armed robberies are up by at least four percent for the entire city of St. Louis.
Stone says police found her purse tossed on a neighboring street. She says the suspects took money but nothing else.
No one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
